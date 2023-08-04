English
    SRG Housing Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore, up 29.38% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRG Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore in June 2023 up 29.38% from Rs. 20.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2023 down 10.53% from Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.32 crore in June 2023 up 17.5% from Rs. 14.74 crore in June 2022.

    SRG Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.78 in June 2022.

    SRG Housing Fin shares closed at 261.85 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.26% returns over the last 6 months and 68.94% over the last 12 months.

    SRG Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.2024.0719.19
    Other Operating Income1.642.161.56
    Total Income From Operations26.8426.2320.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.935.313.97
    Depreciation1.180.970.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.700.940.13
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.903.702.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1315.3213.60
    Other Income0.010.220.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1415.5413.97
    Interest10.9310.178.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.215.375.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.215.375.92
    Tax0.811.191.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.394.184.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.394.184.91
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves120.26120.26100.74
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.383.213.78
    Diluted EPS3.253.173.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.383.213.78
    Diluted EPS3.253.173.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Results #SRG Housing Fin #SRG Housing Finance
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

