SRG Housing Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore, up 29.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.84 crore in June 2023 up 29.38% from Rs. 20.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2023 down 10.53% from Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.32 crore in June 2023 up 17.5% from Rs. 14.74 crore in June 2022.

SRG Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.78 in June 2022.

SRG Housing Fin shares closed at 261.85 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.26% returns over the last 6 months and 68.94% over the last 12 months.