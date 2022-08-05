SRG Housing Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore in June 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 17.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2022 up 20.4% from Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in June 2022 up 14.44% from Rs. 12.88 crore in June 2021.

SRG Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2021.

SRG Housing Fin shares closed at 160.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.42% returns over the last 6 months and -12.66% over the last 12 months.