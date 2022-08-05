English
    SRG Housing Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

    August 05, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRG Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.75 crore in June 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 17.27 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2022 up 20.4% from Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in June 2022 up 14.44% from Rs. 12.88 crore in June 2021.

    SRG Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2021.

    SRG Housing Fin shares closed at 160.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.42% returns over the last 6 months and -12.66% over the last 12 months.

    SRG Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.1920.1216.30
    Other Operating Income1.562.030.96
    Total Income From Operations20.7522.1517.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.973.792.88
    Depreciation0.770.650.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.130.460.35
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.282.591.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6014.6612.08
    Other Income0.380.420.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.9715.0812.39
    Interest8.057.837.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.927.255.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.927.255.04
    Tax1.011.490.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.915.764.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.915.764.08
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves100.74100.74--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.784.433.14
    Diluted EPS3.784.433.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.784.433.14
    Diluted EPS3.784.433.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Results #SRG Housing Fin #SRG Housing Finance
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:40 pm
