SRG Housing Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore, up 15.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore in December 2022 up 15.94% from Rs. 19.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 24.92% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2022 up 5.78% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.