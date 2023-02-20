English
    SRG Housing Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore, up 15.94% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRG Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore in December 2022 up 15.94% from Rs. 19.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 24.92% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2022 up 5.78% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.

    SRG Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in December 2021.

    SRG Housing Fin shares closed at 192.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.31% returns over the last 6 months and 48.08% over the last 12 months.

    SRG Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.0620.1418.17
    Other Operating Income1.671.901.43
    Total Income From Operations22.7222.0419.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.974.723.74
    Depreciation0.870.850.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.630.48-0.32
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.942.492.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3313.5113.45
    Other Income0.990.850.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3214.3613.83
    Interest10.068.867.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.265.496.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.265.496.01
    Tax0.671.111.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.584.394.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.584.394.77
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves100.74100.7480.61
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.763.373.67
    Diluted EPS2.743.373.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.763.373.67
    Diluted EPS2.743.373.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

