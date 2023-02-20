SRG Housing Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore, up 15.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore in December 2022 up 15.94% from Rs. 19.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2022 down 24.92% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2022 up 5.78% from Rs. 14.36 crore in December 2021.

SRG Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in December 2021.

SRG Housing Fin shares closed at 192.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.31% returns over the last 6 months and 48.08% over the last 12 months.