SRG Housing Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore, up 2.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.25 crore in December 2020 up 2.96% from Rs. 18.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.70 crore in December 2020 up 11.33% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.75 crore in December 2020 up 7.8% from Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2019.

SRG Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.94 in December 2019.

SRG Housing Fin shares closed at 181.10 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 63.45% returns over the last 6 months and 124.13% over the last 12 months.