SRG Housing Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore, up 74.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore in December 2018 up 74.26% from Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2018 up 89.27% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.40 crore in December 2018 up 102.61% from Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2017.

SRG Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.68 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.95 in December 2017.

SRG Housing Fin shares closed at 216.05 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.35% returns over the last 6 months and -31.22% over the last 12 months.