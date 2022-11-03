SRF Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,971.84 crore, up 29.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,971.84 crore in September 2022 up 29.71% from Rs. 2,291.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 439.15 crore in September 2022 up 40.89% from Rs. 311.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 727.44 crore in September 2022 up 26.41% from Rs. 575.48 crore in September 2021.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 14.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.52 in September 2021.

SRF shares closed at 2,547.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 22.49% over the last 12 months.