 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SRF Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,971.84 crore, up 29.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,971.84 crore in September 2022 up 29.71% from Rs. 2,291.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 439.15 crore in September 2022 up 40.89% from Rs. 311.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 727.44 crore in September 2022 up 26.41% from Rs. 575.48 crore in September 2021.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 14.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.52 in September 2021.

SRF shares closed at 2,547.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 22.49% over the last 12 months.

SRF
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,901.01 3,061.98 2,291.23
Other Operating Income 70.83 40.89 --
Total Income From Operations 2,971.84 3,102.87 2,291.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,351.41 1,448.78 1,164.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.52 13.99 15.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 82.44 -54.08 -59.51
Power & Fuel -- 354.21 --
Employees Cost 164.56 161.58 148.80
Depreciation 114.58 105.25 105.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 645.37 336.22 462.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 571.96 736.92 453.27
Other Income 40.90 16.17 16.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 612.86 753.09 470.14
Interest 40.75 26.75 18.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 572.11 726.34 451.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 572.11 726.34 451.23
Tax 132.96 217.91 139.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 439.15 508.43 311.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 439.15 508.43 311.70
Equity Share Capital 296.42 296.42 59.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.81 17.15 10.52
Diluted EPS 14.81 17.15 10.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.81 17.15 10.52
Diluted EPS 14.81 17.15 10.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SRF
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.