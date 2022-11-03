English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SRF Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,971.84 crore, up 29.71% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,971.84 crore in September 2022 up 29.71% from Rs. 2,291.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 439.15 crore in September 2022 up 40.89% from Rs. 311.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 727.44 crore in September 2022 up 26.41% from Rs. 575.48 crore in September 2021.

    SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 14.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.52 in September 2021.

    Close

    SRF shares closed at 2,547.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 22.49% over the last 12 months.

    SRF
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,901.013,061.982,291.23
    Other Operating Income70.8340.89--
    Total Income From Operations2,971.843,102.872,291.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,351.411,448.781,164.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.5213.9915.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks82.44-54.08-59.51
    Power & Fuel--354.21--
    Employees Cost164.56161.58148.80
    Depreciation114.58105.25105.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses645.37336.22462.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax571.96736.92453.27
    Other Income40.9016.1716.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax612.86753.09470.14
    Interest40.7526.7518.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax572.11726.34451.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax572.11726.34451.23
    Tax132.96217.91139.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities439.15508.43311.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period439.15508.43311.70
    Equity Share Capital296.42296.4259.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8117.1510.52
    Diluted EPS14.8117.1510.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8117.1510.52
    Diluted EPS14.8117.1510.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SRF
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm