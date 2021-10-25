SRF Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,291.23 crore, up 30.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,291.23 crore in September 2021 up 30.44% from Rs. 1,756.58 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.70 crore in September 2021 up 25.55% from Rs. 248.27 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 575.48 crore in September 2021 up 19.27% from Rs. 482.49 crore in September 2020.

SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.52 in September 2021 from Rs. 43.19 in September 2020.

SRF shares closed at 2,219.15 on October 22, 2021 (BSE)