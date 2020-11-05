SRF Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,756.58 crore, up 16.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,756.58 crore in September 2020 up 16.45% from Rs. 1,508.44 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 248.27 crore in September 2020 down 26.43% from Rs. 337.47 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 482.49 crore in September 2020 up 58.46% from Rs. 304.49 crore in September 2019.

SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 43.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 58.71 in September 2019.

SRF shares closed at 4,439.75 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.98% returns over the last 6 months and 51.45% over the last 12 months.