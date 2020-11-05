172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|srf-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1756-58-crore-up-16-45-y-o-y-6071611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SRF Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,756.58 crore, up 16.45% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,756.58 crore in September 2020 up 16.45% from Rs. 1,508.44 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 248.27 crore in September 2020 down 26.43% from Rs. 337.47 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 482.49 crore in September 2020 up 58.46% from Rs. 304.49 crore in September 2019.

SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 43.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 58.71 in September 2019.

SRF shares closed at 4,439.75 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.98% returns over the last 6 months and 51.45% over the last 12 months.

SRF
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,724.911,266.351,473.43
Other Operating Income31.6731.3235.01
Total Income From Operations1,756.581,297.671,508.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials770.99553.40766.43
Purchase of Traded Goods21.1911.4725.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.3760.57-40.14
Power & Fuel168.55108.40151.56
Employees Cost130.54123.22116.37
Depreciation96.6593.5883.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses195.64167.40206.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax374.39179.63198.58
Other Income11.4511.2522.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax385.84190.88220.65
Interest30.7538.6549.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax355.09152.23171.54
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax355.09152.23171.54
Tax106.8243.1310.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities248.27109.10160.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----176.50
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period248.27109.10337.47
Equity Share Capital57.4857.4857.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS43.1918.9858.71
Diluted EPS43.1918.9858.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS43.1918.9858.71
Diluted EPS43.1918.9858.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SRF

