you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 09:28 PM IST

SRF Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,583.89 crore, up 52.4% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,583.89 crore in September 2018 up 52.4% from Rs. 1,039.33 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.54 crore in September 2018 up 20.94% from Rs. 89.75 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.77 crore in September 2018 up 37.84% from Rs. 194.26 crore in September 2017.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 18.89 in September 2018 from Rs. 15.63 in September 2017.

SRF shares closed at 1,792.30 on August 06, 2018 (NSE) and has given -23.72% returns over the last 6 months and 5.65% over the last 12 months.

SRF
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,550.85 1,423.32 1,024.61
Other Operating Income 33.04 22.56 14.72
Total Income From Operations 1,583.89 1,445.88 1,039.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 881.50 820.48 547.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.43 11.35 16.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.89 -40.78 -2.55
Power & Fuel 140.25 130.86 104.38
Employees Cost 103.74 97.93 88.56
Depreciation 79.96 77.55 67.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 180.11 159.83 106.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.01 188.66 111.42
Other Income 7.80 5.55 15.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 187.81 194.21 127.19
Interest 42.10 37.30 24.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 145.71 156.91 102.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 145.71 156.91 102.84
Tax 37.17 46.03 13.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.54 110.88 89.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.54 110.88 89.75
Equity Share Capital 57.48 57.42 57.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.89 19.31 15.63
Diluted EPS 18.89 19.31 15.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.89 19.31 15.63
Diluted EPS 18.89 19.31 15.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 1, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SRF #Textiles - Manmade

