SRF Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,583.89 crore, up 52.4% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,583.89 crore in September 2018 up 52.4% from Rs. 1,039.33 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.54 crore in September 2018 up 20.94% from Rs. 89.75 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.77 crore in September 2018 up 37.84% from Rs. 194.26 crore in September 2017.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 18.89 in September 2018 from Rs. 15.63 in September 2017.

SRF shares closed at 1,792.30 on August 06, 2018 (NSE) and has given -23.72% returns over the last 6 months and 5.65% over the last 12 months.