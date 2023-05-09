English
    SRF Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,142.42 crore, up 12.34% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,142.42 crore in March 2023 up 12.34% from Rs. 2,797.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 580.70 crore in March 2023 up 16.03% from Rs. 500.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 932.32 crore in March 2023 up 15.86% from Rs. 804.68 crore in March 2022.

    SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 19.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.88 in March 2022.

    SRF shares closed at 2,546.15 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.48% returns over the last 6 months and 14.47% over the last 12 months.

    SRF
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,085.612,856.712,754.35
    Other Operating Income56.81--42.89
    Total Income From Operations3,142.422,856.712,797.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,394.811,309.521,218.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.0141.2165.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.65-51.11-45.79
    Power & Fuel279.98--288.27
    Employees Cost179.60178.45179.29
    Depreciation126.40122.21106.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses331.70611.98296.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax772.27644.45687.54
    Other Income33.6515.3410.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax805.92659.79698.53
    Interest56.5051.8228.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax749.42607.97670.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax749.42607.97670.13
    Tax168.72112.91169.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities580.70495.06500.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period580.70495.06500.49
    Equity Share Capital296.42296.42296.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves8,956.11----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.5916.7016.88
    Diluted EPS19.5916.7016.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.5916.7016.88
    Diluted EPS19.5916.7016.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 9, 2023