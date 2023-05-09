SRF Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,142.42 crore, up 12.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,142.42 crore in March 2023 up 12.34% from Rs. 2,797.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 580.70 crore in March 2023 up 16.03% from Rs. 500.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 932.32 crore in March 2023 up 15.86% from Rs. 804.68 crore in March 2022.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 19.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.88 in March 2022.

SRF shares closed at 2,546.15 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.48% returns over the last 6 months and 14.47% over the last 12 months.