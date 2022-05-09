 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

SRF Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,797.24 crore, up 31.75% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,797.24 crore in March 2022 up 31.75% from Rs. 2,123.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 500.49 crore in March 2022 up 60.91% from Rs. 311.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 804.68 crore in March 2022 up 46.71% from Rs. 548.49 crore in March 2021.

SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 52.50 in March 2021.

SRF shares closed at 2,301.05 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

SRF
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,754.35 2,634.40 2,105.15
Other Operating Income 42.89 30.77 18.06
Total Income From Operations 2,797.24 2,665.17 2,123.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,218.90 1,327.85 1,035.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 65.92 28.47 17.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.79 -112.65 -16.68
Power & Fuel 288.27 263.80 183.13
Employees Cost 179.29 177.42 147.67
Depreciation 106.15 106.81 96.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 296.96 252.65 223.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 687.54 620.82 435.78
Other Income 10.99 15.89 16.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 698.53 636.71 451.94
Interest 28.40 23.92 19.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 670.13 612.79 432.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 670.13 612.79 432.93
Tax 169.64 209.54 121.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 500.49 403.25 311.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 500.49 403.25 311.04
Equity Share Capital 296.42 296.42 59.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.88 13.61 52.50
Diluted EPS 16.88 13.61 52.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.88 13.61 52.50
Diluted EPS 16.88 13.61 52.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
