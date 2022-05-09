SRF Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,797.24 crore, up 31.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,797.24 crore in March 2022 up 31.75% from Rs. 2,123.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 500.49 crore in March 2022 up 60.91% from Rs. 311.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 804.68 crore in March 2022 up 46.71% from Rs. 548.49 crore in March 2021.

SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 52.50 in March 2021.

SRF shares closed at 2,301.05 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)