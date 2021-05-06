SRF Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,123.21 crore, up 28.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,123.21 crore in March 2021 up 28.95% from Rs. 1,646.52 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.04 crore in March 2021 up 78.16% from Rs. 174.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 548.49 crore in March 2021 up 65.43% from Rs. 331.55 crore in March 2020.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 52.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 30.37 in March 2020.

SRF shares closed at 6,836.65 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.47% returns over the last 6 months and 87.31% over the last 12 months.