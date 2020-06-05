SRF Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,646.52 crore, down 7.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,646.52 crore in March 2020 down 7.99% from Rs. 1,789.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.58 crore in March 2020 up 5.61% from Rs. 165.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 331.55 crore in March 2020 down 8.59% from Rs. 362.69 crore in March 2019.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 30.37 in March 2020 from Rs. 28.76 in March 2019.

SRF shares closed at 3,798.05 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.96% returns over the last 6 months and 31.15% over the last 12 months.