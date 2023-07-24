English
    SRF Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,773.72 crore, down 10.61% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,773.72 crore in June 2023 down 10.61% from Rs. 3,102.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 365.40 crore in June 2023 down 28.13% from Rs. 508.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 672.21 crore in June 2023 down 21.68% from Rs. 858.34 crore in June 2022.

    SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.15 in June 2022.

    SRF shares closed at 2,212.75 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.11% returns over the last 6 months and -3.23% over the last 12 months.

    SRF
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,773.723,085.613,061.98
    Other Operating Income--56.8140.89
    Total Income From Operations2,773.723,142.423,102.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,370.111,394.811,448.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.2613.0113.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-61.8044.65-54.08
    Power & Fuel--279.98354.21
    Employees Cost181.96179.60161.58
    Depreciation128.64126.40105.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses611.95331.70336.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax522.60772.27736.92
    Other Income20.9733.6516.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax543.57805.92753.09
    Interest52.5056.5026.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax491.07749.42726.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax491.07749.42726.34
    Tax125.67168.72217.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities365.40580.70508.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period365.40580.70508.43
    Equity Share Capital296.42296.42296.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--8,956.11--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3319.5917.15
    Diluted EPS12.3319.5917.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.3319.5917.15
    Diluted EPS12.3319.5917.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 03:22 pm

