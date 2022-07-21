 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SRF Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,102.87 crore, up 41.05% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,102.87 crore in June 2022 up 41.05% from Rs. 2,199.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 508.43 crore in June 2022 up 74.38% from Rs. 291.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 858.34 crore in June 2022 up 57.48% from Rs. 545.04 crore in June 2021.

SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 49.21 in June 2021.

SRF shares closed at 2,286.50 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.68% returns over the last 6 months and 44.58% over the last 12 months.

SRF
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,061.98 2,754.35 2,199.80
Other Operating Income 40.89 42.89 --
Total Income From Operations 3,102.87 2,797.24 2,199.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,448.78 1,218.90 1,036.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.99 65.92 27.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -54.08 -45.79 24.70
Power & Fuel 354.21 288.27 --
Employees Cost 161.58 179.29 152.97
Depreciation 105.25 106.15 100.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 336.22 296.96 433.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 736.92 687.54 423.95
Other Income 16.17 10.99 20.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 753.09 698.53 444.11
Interest 26.75 28.40 23.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 726.34 670.13 420.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 726.34 670.13 420.89
Tax 217.91 169.64 129.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 508.43 500.49 291.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 508.43 500.49 291.57
Equity Share Capital 296.42 296.42 59.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.15 16.88 49.21
Diluted EPS 17.15 16.88 49.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.15 16.88 49.21
Diluted EPS 17.15 16.88 49.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
