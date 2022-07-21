English
    SRF Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,102.87 crore, up 41.05% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,102.87 crore in June 2022 up 41.05% from Rs. 2,199.80 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 508.43 crore in June 2022 up 74.38% from Rs. 291.57 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 858.34 crore in June 2022 up 57.48% from Rs. 545.04 crore in June 2021.

    SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 49.21 in June 2021.

    SRF shares closed at 2,286.50 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.68% returns over the last 6 months and 44.58% over the last 12 months.

    SRF
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,061.982,754.352,199.80
    Other Operating Income40.8942.89--
    Total Income From Operations3,102.872,797.242,199.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,448.781,218.901,036.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.9965.9227.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-54.08-45.7924.70
    Power & Fuel354.21288.27--
    Employees Cost161.58179.29152.97
    Depreciation105.25106.15100.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses336.22296.96433.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax736.92687.54423.95
    Other Income16.1710.9920.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax753.09698.53444.11
    Interest26.7528.4023.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax726.34670.13420.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax726.34670.13420.89
    Tax217.91169.64129.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities508.43500.49291.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period508.43500.49291.57
    Equity Share Capital296.42296.4259.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.1516.8849.21
    Diluted EPS17.1516.8849.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.1516.8849.21
    Diluted EPS17.1516.8849.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
