SRF Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,199.80 crore, up 69.52% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,199.80 crore in June 2021 up 69.52% from Rs. 1,297.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 291.57 crore in June 2021 up 167.25% from Rs. 109.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 545.04 crore in June 2021 up 91.61% from Rs. 284.46 crore in June 2020.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 49.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.98 in June 2020.

SRF shares closed at 7,660.20 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.87% returns over the last 6 months and 103.42% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,199.802,105.151,266.35
Other Operating Income--18.0631.32
Total Income From Operations2,199.802,123.211,297.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,036.941,035.15553.40
Purchase of Traded Goods27.0417.6511.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.70-16.6860.57
Power & Fuel--183.13108.40
Employees Cost152.97147.67123.22
Depreciation100.9396.5593.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses433.27223.96167.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax423.95435.78179.63
Other Income20.1616.1611.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax444.11451.94190.88
Interest23.2219.0138.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax420.89432.93152.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax420.89432.93152.23
Tax129.32121.8943.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities291.57311.04109.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period291.57311.04109.10
Equity Share Capital59.2559.2557.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS49.2152.5018.98
Diluted EPS49.2152.5018.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS49.2152.5018.98
Diluted EPS49.2152.5018.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SRF
first published: Jul 28, 2021 04:55 pm

