SRF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,856.71 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRF are:Net Sales at Rs 2,856.71 crore in December 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 2,665.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 495.06 crore in December 2022 up 22.77% from Rs. 403.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 782.00 crore in December 2022 up 5.18% from Rs. 743.52 crore in December 2021.
SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 16.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.61 in December 2021.
|SRF shares closed at 2,131.10 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.14% returns over the last 6 months and -11.46% over the last 12 months.
|SRF
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,856.71
|2,901.01
|2,634.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|70.83
|30.77
|Total Income From Operations
|2,856.71
|2,971.84
|2,665.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,309.52
|1,351.41
|1,327.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|41.21
|41.52
|28.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-51.11
|82.44
|-112.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|263.80
|Employees Cost
|178.45
|164.56
|177.42
|Depreciation
|122.21
|114.58
|106.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|611.98
|645.37
|252.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|644.45
|571.96
|620.82
|Other Income
|15.34
|40.90
|15.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|659.79
|612.86
|636.71
|Interest
|51.82
|40.75
|23.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|607.97
|572.11
|612.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|607.97
|572.11
|612.79
|Tax
|112.91
|132.96
|209.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|495.06
|439.15
|403.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|495.06
|439.15
|403.25
|Equity Share Capital
|296.42
|296.42
|296.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.70
|14.81
|13.61
|Diluted EPS
|16.70
|14.81
|13.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.70
|14.81
|13.61
|Diluted EPS
|16.70
|14.81
|13.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited