SRF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,856.71 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRF are:Net Sales at Rs 2,856.71 crore in December 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 2,665.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 495.06 crore in December 2022 up 22.77% from Rs. 403.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 782.00 crore in December 2022 up 5.18% from Rs. 743.52 crore in December 2021.
SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 16.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.61 in December 2021. SRF shares closed at 2,131.10 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.14% returns over the last 6 months and -11.46% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2,856.712,901.012,634.40
Other Operating Income--70.8330.77
Total Income From Operations2,856.712,971.842,665.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,309.521,351.411,327.85
Purchase of Traded Goods41.2141.5228.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-51.1182.44-112.65
Power & Fuel----263.80
Employees Cost178.45164.56177.42
Depreciation122.21114.58106.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses611.98645.37252.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax644.45571.96620.82
Other Income15.3440.9015.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax659.79612.86636.71
Interest51.8240.7523.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax607.97572.11612.79
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax607.97572.11612.79
Tax112.91132.96209.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities495.06439.15403.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period495.06439.15403.25
Equity Share Capital296.42296.42296.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.7014.8113.61
Diluted EPS16.7014.8113.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.7014.8113.61
Diluted EPS16.7014.8113.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
