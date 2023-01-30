SRF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,856.71 crore, up 7.19% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,856.71 2,901.01 2,634.40 Other Operating Income -- 70.83 30.77 Total Income From Operations 2,856.71 2,971.84 2,665.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,309.52 1,351.41 1,327.85 Purchase of Traded Goods 41.21 41.52 28.47 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -51.11 82.44 -112.65 Power & Fuel -- -- 263.80 Employees Cost 178.45 164.56 177.42 Depreciation 122.21 114.58 106.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 611.98 645.37 252.65 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 644.45 571.96 620.82 Other Income 15.34 40.90 15.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 659.79 612.86 636.71 Interest 51.82 40.75 23.92 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 607.97 572.11 612.79 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 607.97 572.11 612.79 Tax 112.91 132.96 209.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 495.06 439.15 403.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 495.06 439.15 403.25 Equity Share Capital 296.42 296.42 296.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.70 14.81 13.61 Diluted EPS 16.70 14.81 13.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.70 14.81 13.61 Diluted EPS 16.70 14.81 13.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited