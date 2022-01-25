SRF Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,665.17 crore, up 47.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,665.17 crore in December 2021 up 47.18% from Rs. 1,810.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 403.25 crore in December 2021 up 57.12% from Rs. 256.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 743.52 crore in December 2021 up 51.94% from Rs. 489.34 crore in December 2020.

SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 43.54 in December 2020.

SRF shares closed at 2,369.70 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)