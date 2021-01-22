SRF Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,810.86 crore, up 9.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,810.86 crore in December 2020 up 9.63% from Rs. 1,651.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 256.65 crore in December 2020 down 17.68% from Rs. 311.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 489.34 crore in December 2020 up 36.94% from Rs. 357.34 crore in December 2019.

SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 43.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 54.24 in December 2019.

SRF shares closed at 5,772.60 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.67% returns over the last 6 months and 59.92% over the last 12 months.