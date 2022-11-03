SRF Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 481 crore

Rrepresentative image.

SRF Limited on November 3 reported a 25.9 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 481 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on the back of the company's strong chemical business performance.

The Indian multi-business chemicals conglomerate had reported a net profit of Rs 382 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, SRF reported a 40.7 percent rise in net profit at Rs 439 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2Fy23) as against Rs 312 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review increased 31 percent to Rs 3,728 crore against Rs 2,839 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Further, the company’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased 21 percent from Rs 569 crore to Rs 689 crore in Q2FY23.

Commenting on the results, Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said, “Our chemicals business has performed exceedingly well once again. The packaging films business is witnessing historically low margins in the polyester film segment and the technical textiles business is suffering from weak demand for tyre cord."

"Despite a challenging global scenario, we remain cautiously optimistic about the near-term outlook for our chemicals business," Bharat Ram added.

Segment-wise results:

Chemicals business:

The chemicals business reported an increase of 62 percent YoY in its segment revenue from Rs 1,830 crore in the September quarter. The operating profit increased 106 percent from Rs 251 crore to Rs 517 crore in Q2FY23.

SRF said that during the quarter, both fluorochemicals and specialty chemicals businesses "performed exceedingly well on account of higher sales volumes, especially driven by international revenues and better realizations." Demand for existing and new niche products aided overall sales, while the price of some key raw materials remained elevated during the quarter, impacting overall profitability, SRF added.

Packaging Business:

The Packaging Films Business reported an increase of 24 percent in its segment revenue from Rs 1,072 crore to Rs 1,331 crore. The operating profit declined 43 percent from Rs 180 crore to Rs 101 crore. The company also added that high energy costs due to the prevailing geopolitical scenario "significantly impacted" its operations in Hungary.

Technical Textiles Business:

The Technical Textiles Business reported a decline of 16 percent in revenue to Rs 466 crore. The operating profit also declined 53 percent from Rs 133 crore to Rs 63 crore in Q2FY23. "Subdued demand for nylon tyre cord fabrics negatively impacted the business. However, belting fabrics and polyester industrial yarn segments witnessed healthy growth during the quarter," SRG added.

The company's other business reported an increase of 16 percent in revenue to Rs 100 crore from Rs 86 crore in the September quarter. Both the coated and laminated fabrics business performed reasonably well in a difficult external environment.

Shares of SRF on November 3 traded almost 0.36 percent lower at Rs 2,540 apiece on BSE during late trading hours.