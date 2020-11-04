172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|srf-q2-profit-up-57-at-rs-316-crore-6067091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 06:27 PM IST

SRF Q2 profit up 57% at Rs 316 crore

SRF Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said we have had an outstanding quarter by all standards led by our packaging films and specialty chemicals businesses.

Chemicals maker SRF on November 4 said its consolidated net profit rose 57 percent to Rs 316 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 201 crore in the year-ago period.

"The consolidated revenue of the company increased 21 percent from Rs 1,738 crore to Rs 2,101 crore in Q2FY21 when compared with corresponding period last year," SRF said in a statement.

Going forward, the margins of the packaging films business will soften. Having said that, I am confident that the momentum in our other businesses will ensure that we have a good year.
