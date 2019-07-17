SRF Q1 PAT may dip 0.7% YoY to Rs. 132.9 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Speciality Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects SRF to report net profit at Rs. 132.9 crore down 0.7% year-on-year (down 30.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 10 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,865.7 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 325.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.