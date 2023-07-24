SRF in Q1: Net profit slumps 41%, fails to meet Street estimates; stock falls 3%

SRF is facing sluggish across most key segments.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Chemicals maker SRF Ltd posted a 41 percent decline in net profit for the June quarter to Rs 359.3 crore, down from Rs 632 crore last fiscal.

Its topline also slipped 14.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,338.4 crore in the April-June period from Rs 3,894 crore.

A poll of brokerages by CNBC-TV18 pegged the chemical maker's bottomline and topline at Rs 454 crore and Rs 3,586 crore, respectively. SRF results fell short of the projections.

The market also reacted negatively to SRF's weaker-than-expected quarterly numbers as the stock slipped 3 percent post the result announcement. At 3.16 pm, shares of SRF were trading 2.8 percent lower at Rs 2,150.70 on the NSE.

Sluggish demand for refrigerant gas in both domestic and export markets, a fall in realisations, weak seasonality for specialty chemicals and an unfavourable base weighed on the quarterly performance of SRF. A drag in sales from the company's chemicals, packaging film as well as technical textiles segments brought the overall revenue down.

Commenting on the weak topline, Ashish Bharat Ram, Chairman and Managing Director of SRF highlighted in an exchange filing that a large portion of earnings decline is attributable to downcycle of the packaging films business, which is also expected to continue for the medium-term. "The chemicals business has been affected by lower sales in our fluorochemicals business due to a very mild summer and general weakness in the industrial chemicals segment," Ram added.

Operational performance also remained weak. The EBITDA margin contracted to 21 percent as against 25.5 percent in the year-ago period. CNBC-TV18 had estimated EBITDA margins at around 22.4 percent. EBITDA is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

The management also guided for some pressure on its earnings in the coming quarter as the global chemicals industry undergoes inventory unwinding. A positive outlier from SRF's earnings was the management's affirmation that longer-term projects remain on track, and that the company expects to keep its capex momentum intact.