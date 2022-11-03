SRF Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,727.78 crore, up 31.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,727.78 crore in September 2022 up 31.31% from Rs. 2,838.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 480.99 crore in September 2022 up 25.77% from Rs. 382.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 801.85 crore in September 2022 up 16.88% from Rs. 686.07 crore in September 2021.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 16.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.91 in September 2021.

SRF shares closed at 2,547.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 22.49% over the last 12 months.