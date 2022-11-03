 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SRF Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,727.78 crore, up 31.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,727.78 crore in September 2022 up 31.31% from Rs. 2,838.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 480.99 crore in September 2022 up 25.77% from Rs. 382.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 801.85 crore in September 2022 up 16.88% from Rs. 686.07 crore in September 2021.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 16.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.91 in September 2021.

SRF shares closed at 2,547.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 22.49% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,727.78 3,852.22 2,838.97
Other Operating Income -- 42.50 --
Total Income From Operations 3,727.78 3,894.72 2,838.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,785.67 1,906.96 1,502.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 62.58 75.13 14.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 104.68 -124.32 -86.55
Power & Fuel -- 410.30 --
Employees Cost 195.27 194.21 177.73
Depreciation 139.30 130.73 130.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 810.47 437.47 556.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 629.81 864.24 544.66
Other Income 32.74 9.85 11.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 662.55 874.09 555.78
Interest 44.47 32.50 23.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 618.08 841.59 532.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 618.08 841.59 532.42
Tax 137.09 233.59 149.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 480.99 608.00 382.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 480.99 608.00 382.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 480.99 608.00 382.45
Equity Share Capital 296.42 296.42 59.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.23 20.51 12.91
Diluted EPS 16.23 20.51 12.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.23 20.51 12.91
Diluted EPS 16.23 20.51 12.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
