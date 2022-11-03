English
    SRF Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,727.78 crore, up 31.31% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,727.78 crore in September 2022 up 31.31% from Rs. 2,838.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 480.99 crore in September 2022 up 25.77% from Rs. 382.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 801.85 crore in September 2022 up 16.88% from Rs. 686.07 crore in September 2021.

    SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 16.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.91 in September 2021.

    SRF shares closed at 2,547.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 22.49% over the last 12 months.

    SRF
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,727.783,852.222,838.97
    Other Operating Income--42.50--
    Total Income From Operations3,727.783,894.722,838.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,785.671,906.961,502.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods62.5875.1314.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks104.68-124.32-86.55
    Power & Fuel--410.30--
    Employees Cost195.27194.21177.73
    Depreciation139.30130.73130.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses810.47437.47556.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax629.81864.24544.66
    Other Income32.749.8511.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax662.55874.09555.78
    Interest44.4732.5023.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax618.08841.59532.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax618.08841.59532.42
    Tax137.09233.59149.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities480.99608.00382.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period480.99608.00382.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates480.99608.00382.45
    Equity Share Capital296.42296.4259.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.2320.5112.91
    Diluted EPS16.2320.5112.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.2320.5112.91
    Diluted EPS16.2320.5112.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

