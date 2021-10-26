SRF Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,838.97 crore, up 35.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,838.97 crore in September 2021 up 35.14% from Rs. 2,100.83 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 382.45 crore in September 2021 up 21.34% from Rs. 315.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 686.07 crore in September 2021 up 17.83% from Rs. 582.24 crore in September 2020.

SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.91 in September 2021 from Rs. 54.83 in September 2020.

SRF shares closed at 2,101.50 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.39% returns over the last 6 months and 142.18% over the last 12 months.