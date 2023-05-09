English
    SRF Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,778.09 crore, up 6.44% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SRF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,778.09 crore in March 2023 up 6.44% from Rs. 3,549.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 562.45 crore in March 2023 down 7.13% from Rs. 605.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 953.93 crore in March 2023 down 0.14% from Rs. 955.23 crore in March 2022.

    SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.43 in March 2022.

    SRF shares closed at 2,546.15 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.48% returns over the last 6 months and 14.47% over the last 12 months.

    SRF
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,719.303,469.663,505.28
    Other Operating Income58.79--44.14
    Total Income From Operations3,778.093,469.663,549.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,779.821,652.761,635.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.70132.8186.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks101.91-91.19-58.90
    Power & Fuel344.01--339.77
    Employees Cost214.15210.17213.50
    Depreciation154.64150.65131.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses399.90731.59384.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax776.96682.87816.40
    Other Income22.3310.017.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax799.29692.88823.63
    Interest65.9061.9535.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax733.39630.93787.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax733.39630.93787.94
    Tax170.94120.03182.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities562.45510.90605.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period562.45510.90605.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates562.45510.90605.65
    Equity Share Capital296.42296.42296.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.9717.2420.43
    Diluted EPS18.9717.2420.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.9717.2420.43
    Diluted EPS18.9717.2420.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:44 pm