 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SRF Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,549.42 crore, up 36.12% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,549.42 crore in March 2022 up 36.12% from Rs. 2,607.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 605.65 crore in March 2022 up 59% from Rs. 380.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 955.23 crore in March 2022 up 45.55% from Rs. 656.29 crore in March 2021.

SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 64.30 in March 2021.

SRF shares closed at 2,301.05 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

SRF
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,505.28 3,314.14 2,589.87
Other Operating Income 44.14 31.73 17.78
Total Income From Operations 3,549.42 3,345.87 2,607.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,635.79 1,739.73 1,279.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 86.82 44.95 18.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -58.90 -143.27 5.52
Power & Fuel 339.77 300.18 209.72
Employees Cost 213.50 206.77 175.31
Depreciation 131.60 132.39 118.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 384.44 316.10 275.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 816.40 749.02 524.85
Other Income 7.23 10.67 12.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 823.63 759.69 537.81
Interest 35.69 29.41 26.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 787.94 730.28 511.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 787.94 730.28 511.66
Tax 182.29 224.74 130.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 605.65 505.54 381.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.53
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 605.65 505.54 380.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 605.65 505.54 380.92
Equity Share Capital 296.42 296.42 59.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.43 17.06 64.30
Diluted EPS 20.43 17.06 64.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.43 17.06 64.30
Diluted EPS 20.43 17.06 64.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SRF
first published: May 9, 2022 09:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.