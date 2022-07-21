 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SRF Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,894.72 crore, up 44.28% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,894.72 crore in June 2022 up 44.28% from Rs. 2,699.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 608.00 crore in June 2022 up 53.82% from Rs. 395.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,004.82 crore in June 2022 up 46.62% from Rs. 685.33 crore in June 2021.

SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 66.72 in June 2021.

SRF shares closed at 2,286.50 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.68% returns over the last 6 months and 44.58% over the last 12 months.

SRF
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,852.22 3,505.28 2,699.40
Other Operating Income 42.50 44.14 --
Total Income From Operations 3,894.72 3,549.42 2,699.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,906.96 1,635.79 1,293.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 75.13 86.82 29.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -124.32 -58.90 8.97
Power & Fuel 410.30 339.77 --
Employees Cost 194.21 213.50 182.00
Depreciation 130.73 131.60 122.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 437.47 384.44 514.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 864.24 816.40 548.60
Other Income 9.85 7.23 13.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 874.09 823.63 562.38
Interest 32.50 35.69 27.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 841.59 787.94 534.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 841.59 787.94 534.91
Tax 233.59 182.29 139.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 608.00 605.65 395.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 608.00 605.65 395.28
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 608.00 605.65 395.28
Equity Share Capital 296.42 296.42 59.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.51 20.43 66.72
Diluted EPS 20.51 20.43 66.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.51 20.43 66.72
Diluted EPS 20.51 20.43 66.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
