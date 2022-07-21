SRF Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,894.72 crore, up 44.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,894.72 crore in June 2022 up 44.28% from Rs. 2,699.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 608.00 crore in June 2022 up 53.82% from Rs. 395.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,004.82 crore in June 2022 up 46.62% from Rs. 685.33 crore in June 2021.

SRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 66.72 in June 2021.

SRF shares closed at 2,286.50 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.68% returns over the last 6 months and 44.58% over the last 12 months.