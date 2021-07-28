MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SRF Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,699.40 crore, up 74.7% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 09:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SRF are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,699.40 crore in June 2021 up 74.7% from Rs. 1,545.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 395.28 crore in June 2021 up 123.21% from Rs. 177.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 685.33 crore in June 2021 up 83.56% from Rs. 373.35 crore in June 2020.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 66.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 30.81 in June 2020.

Close

SRF shares closed at 7,661.85 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.59% returns over the last 6 months and 103.21% over the last 12 months.

SRF
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,699.402,589.871,513.12
Other Operating Income--17.7832.03
Total Income From Operations2,699.402,607.651,545.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,293.361,279.38682.07
Purchase of Traded Goods29.4118.8712.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.975.5247.35
Power & Fuel--209.72123.27
Employees Cost182.00175.31137.49
Depreciation122.95118.48104.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses514.11275.52179.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax548.60524.85259.23
Other Income13.7812.9610.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax562.38537.81269.33
Interest27.4726.1543.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax534.91511.66226.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax534.91511.66226.17
Tax139.63130.2149.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities395.28381.45176.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items---0.530.22
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period395.28380.92177.09
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates395.28380.92177.09
Equity Share Capital59.2559.2557.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS66.7264.3030.81
Diluted EPS66.7264.3030.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS66.7264.3030.81
Diluted EPS66.7264.3030.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SRF
first published: Jul 28, 2021 09:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.