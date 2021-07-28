SRF Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,699.40 crore, up 74.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,699.40 crore in June 2021 up 74.7% from Rs. 1,545.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 395.28 crore in June 2021 up 123.21% from Rs. 177.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 685.33 crore in June 2021 up 83.56% from Rs. 373.35 crore in June 2020.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 66.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 30.81 in June 2020.

SRF shares closed at 7,661.85 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.59% returns over the last 6 months and 103.21% over the last 12 months.