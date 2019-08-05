SRF Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,828.44 crore, up 5.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,828.44 crore in June 2019 up 5.01% from Rs. 1,741.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.22 crore in June 2019 up 41.38% from Rs. 133.84 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 380.49 crore in June 2019 up 20.76% from Rs. 315.07 crore in June 2018.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 32.92 in June 2019 from Rs. 23.31 in June 2018.

SRF shares closed at 2,632.70 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 30.12% returns over the last 6 months and 46.89% over the last 12 months.