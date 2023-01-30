SRF Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,469.66 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SRF are:Net Sales at Rs 3,469.66 crore in December 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 3,345.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 510.90 crore in December 2022 up 1.06% from Rs. 505.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 843.53 crore in December 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 892.08 crore in December 2021.
SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 17.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.06 in December 2021.
|SRF shares closed at 2,131.10 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.14% returns over the last 6 months and -11.46% over the last 12 months.
|SRF
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,469.66
|3,727.78
|3,314.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|31.73
|Total Income From Operations
|3,469.66
|3,727.78
|3,345.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,652.76
|1,785.67
|1,739.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|132.81
|62.58
|44.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-91.19
|104.68
|-143.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|300.18
|Employees Cost
|210.17
|195.27
|206.77
|Depreciation
|150.65
|139.30
|132.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|731.59
|810.47
|316.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|682.87
|629.81
|749.02
|Other Income
|10.01
|32.74
|10.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|692.88
|662.55
|759.69
|Interest
|61.95
|44.47
|29.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|630.93
|618.08
|730.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|630.93
|618.08
|730.28
|Tax
|120.03
|137.09
|224.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|510.90
|480.99
|505.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|510.90
|480.99
|505.54
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|510.90
|480.99
|505.54
|Equity Share Capital
|296.42
|296.42
|296.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.24
|16.23
|17.06
|Diluted EPS
|17.24
|16.23
|17.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.24
|16.23
|17.06
|Diluted EPS
|17.24
|16.23
|17.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited