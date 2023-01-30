English
    SRF Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,469.66 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SRF are:Net Sales at Rs 3,469.66 crore in December 2022 up 3.7% from Rs. 3,345.87 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 510.90 crore in December 2022 up 1.06% from Rs. 505.54 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 843.53 crore in December 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 892.08 crore in December 2021.
    SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 17.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.06 in December 2021.SRF shares closed at 2,131.10 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.14% returns over the last 6 months and -11.46% over the last 12 months.
    SRF
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,469.663,727.783,314.14
    Other Operating Income----31.73
    Total Income From Operations3,469.663,727.783,345.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,652.761,785.671,739.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods132.8162.5844.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-91.19104.68-143.27
    Power & Fuel----300.18
    Employees Cost210.17195.27206.77
    Depreciation150.65139.30132.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses731.59810.47316.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax682.87629.81749.02
    Other Income10.0132.7410.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax692.88662.55759.69
    Interest61.9544.4729.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax630.93618.08730.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax630.93618.08730.28
    Tax120.03137.09224.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities510.90480.99505.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period510.90480.99505.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates510.90480.99505.54
    Equity Share Capital296.42296.42296.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.2416.2317.06
    Diluted EPS17.2416.2317.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.2416.2317.06
    Diluted EPS17.2416.2317.06
    Public Share Holding
