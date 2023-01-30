SRF Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,469.66 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,469.66 3,727.78 3,314.14 Other Operating Income -- -- 31.73 Total Income From Operations 3,469.66 3,727.78 3,345.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,652.76 1,785.67 1,739.73 Purchase of Traded Goods 132.81 62.58 44.95 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -91.19 104.68 -143.27 Power & Fuel -- -- 300.18 Employees Cost 210.17 195.27 206.77 Depreciation 150.65 139.30 132.39 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 731.59 810.47 316.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 682.87 629.81 749.02 Other Income 10.01 32.74 10.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 692.88 662.55 759.69 Interest 61.95 44.47 29.41 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 630.93 618.08 730.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 630.93 618.08 730.28 Tax 120.03 137.09 224.74 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 510.90 480.99 505.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 510.90 480.99 505.54 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 510.90 480.99 505.54 Equity Share Capital 296.42 296.42 296.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.24 16.23 17.06 Diluted EPS 17.24 16.23 17.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.24 16.23 17.06 Diluted EPS 17.24 16.23 17.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited