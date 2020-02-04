SRF Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,850.49 crore, down 5.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,850.49 crore in December 2019 down 5.78% from Rs. 1,964.04 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 342.99 crore in December 2019 up 106.98% from Rs. 165.71 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.45 crore in December 2019 up 17.9% from Rs. 346.44 crore in December 2018.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 59.67 in December 2019 from Rs. 28.83 in December 2018.

SRF shares closed at 3,789.40 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.95% returns over the last 6 months and 92.55% over the last 12 months.