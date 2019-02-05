SRF Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,964.04 crore, up 40.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,964.04 crore in December 2018 up 40.58% from Rs. 1,397.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.71 crore in December 2018 up 26.28% from Rs. 131.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.44 crore in December 2018 up 26.61% from Rs. 273.62 crore in December 2017.

SRF EPS has increased to Rs. 28.83 in December 2018 from Rs. 22.85 in December 2017.

SRF shares closed at 1,968.05 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.81% returns over the last 6 months and 10.87% over the last 12 months.