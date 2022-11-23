 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Srestha Finvest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 58.46% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Srestha Finvest are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 58.46% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 143.46% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 132.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.22 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and -64.43% over the last 12 months.

Srestha Finvest
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.29 0.56 0.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.29 0.56 0.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.08 0.13
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.18 0.01 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.05 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 0.42 0.40
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 0.42 0.40
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 0.42 0.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.14 0.42 0.31
Tax -- 0.27 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 0.15 0.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 0.15 0.31
Equity Share Capital 16.50 16.50 16.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.02 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.02 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.02 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.02 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Srestha Finvest
first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:55 pm