Srestha Finvest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 58.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 58.46% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 143.46% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 132.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.22 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and -64.43% over the last 12 months.