    Srestha Finvest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 58.46% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Srestha Finvest are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 58.46% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 143.46% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 132.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

    Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.22 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and -64.43% over the last 12 months.

    Srestha Finvest
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.290.560.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.290.560.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.13
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.180.01--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.050.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.420.40
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.420.40
    Interest0.000.000.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.140.420.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.140.420.31
    Tax--0.27--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.140.150.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.140.150.31
    Equity Share Capital16.5016.5016.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.020.04
    Diluted EPS-0.010.020.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.020.04
    Diluted EPS-0.010.020.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Srestha Finvest
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:55 pm