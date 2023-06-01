English
    Srestha Finvest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 120.72% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Srestha Finvest are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 120.72% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2023 down 700.02% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2023 down 1065.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.09 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.66% returns over the last 6 months and -23.78% over the last 12 months.

    Srestha Finvest
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.701.200.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.701.200.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.100.10
    Depreciation0.020.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.56
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.031.270.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.45-0.17-0.38
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.45-0.16-0.38
    Interest0.140.160.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.59-0.32-0.59
    Exceptional Items----0.01
    P/L Before Tax-4.59-0.32-0.58
    Tax0.02--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.61-0.32-0.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.61-0.32-0.58
    Equity Share Capital66.0016.5016.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-0.04-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.04-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-0.04-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.04-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Srestha Finvest
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm