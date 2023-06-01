Srestha Finvest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 120.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Srestha Finvest are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 120.72% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2023 down 700.02% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2023 down 1065.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.
Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.09 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.66% returns over the last 6 months and -23.78% over the last 12 months.
|Srestha Finvest
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.70
|1.20
|0.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.70
|1.20
|0.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.10
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.56
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.03
|1.27
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.45
|-0.17
|-0.38
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.45
|-0.16
|-0.38
|Interest
|0.14
|0.16
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.59
|-0.32
|-0.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.59
|-0.32
|-0.58
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.61
|-0.32
|-0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.61
|-0.32
|-0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|66.00
|16.50
|16.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.04
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited