Srestha Finvest Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 120.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2023 up 120.72% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2023 down 700.02% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2023 down 1065.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.09 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.66% returns over the last 6 months and -23.78% over the last 12 months.