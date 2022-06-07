 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Srestha Finvest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 71.23% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Srestha Finvest are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 71.23% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 450.47% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 152.05% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.37 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.45% returns over the last 6 months and -38.29% over the last 12 months.

Srestha Finvest
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.32 0.61 1.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.32 0.61 1.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.12 0.13
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.56 0.30 -1.50
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.04 1.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.38 0.15 0.75
Other Income 0.00 0.00 -0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.38 0.15 0.73
Interest 0.21 0.17 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.59 -0.02 0.01
Exceptional Items 0.01 -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.58 -0.02 0.01
Tax 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.58 -0.03 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 0.15
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.58 -0.03 0.16
Equity Share Capital 16.50 16.50 16.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 0.31
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.00 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.07 -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.00 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.07 -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

