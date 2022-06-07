Srestha Finvest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 71.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Srestha Finvest are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 71.23% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 450.47% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 152.05% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.
Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.37 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.45% returns over the last 6 months and -38.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Srestha Finvest
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.32
|0.61
|1.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.32
|0.61
|1.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.12
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.56
|0.30
|-1.50
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|1.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.15
|0.75
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.15
|0.73
|Interest
|0.21
|0.17
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-0.02
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|-0.02
|0.01
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|-0.03
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|0.15
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|-0.03
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|16.50
|16.50
|16.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|0.31
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited