Srestha Finvest Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 71.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 71.23% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 450.47% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 152.05% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2021.

Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.37 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.45% returns over the last 6 months and -38.29% over the last 12 months.