Srestha Finvest Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, up 308.32% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.28 0.70 0.56 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.28 0.70 0.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.06 0.09 0.08 Depreciation 0.10 0.02 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 0.01 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.68 5.03 0.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.43 -4.45 0.42 Other Income -- -- 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.43 -4.45 0.42 Interest 0.99 0.14 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.44 -4.59 0.42 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.44 -4.59 0.42 Tax -- 0.02 0.27 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.44 -4.61 0.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.44 -4.61 0.15 Equity Share Capital 66.00 66.00 16.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 -0.55 0.02 Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.14 0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.01 -0.55 0.02 Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.14 0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited