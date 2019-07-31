Srestha Finvest Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 14.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Srestha Finvest are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in June 2019 up 14.58% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 79.52% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2019 down 21.92% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2018.
Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.88 on March 22, 2019 (BSE)
|Srestha Finvest
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.08
|1.03
|0.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.08
|1.03
|0.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.33
|0.24
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.07
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|0.60
|0.73
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.57
|0.60
|0.73
|Interest
|0.54
|0.18
|0.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.42
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.04
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.46
|0.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|0.46
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|0.46
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|16.50
|16.50
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|1.33
|3.35
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.06
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.06
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.06
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.06
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited