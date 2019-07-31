Srestha Finvest Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 14.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in June 2019 up 14.58% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 79.52% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2019 down 21.92% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2018.

Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.88 on March 22, 2019 (BSE)