Srestha Finvest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 96.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 24, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Srestha Finvest are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2022 up 96.84% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 936.86% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 206.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

Srestha Finvest
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.20 0.29 0.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.20 0.29 0.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.08 0.12
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.18 0.30
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.27 0.15 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.13 0.15
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.13 0.15
Interest 0.16 0.00 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.32 -0.14 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.32 -0.14 -0.02
Tax -- -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.32 -0.14 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.32 -0.14 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 16.50 16.50 16.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited