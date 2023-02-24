Srestha Finvest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 96.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2022 up 96.84% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 936.86% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 206.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.