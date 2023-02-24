Srestha Finvest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 96.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Srestha Finvest are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2022 up 96.84% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 936.86% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 206.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.18 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.28% returns over the last 6 months and -32.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Srestha Finvest
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.20
|0.29
|0.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.20
|0.29
|0.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.08
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.18
|0.30
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.27
|0.15
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.13
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.13
|0.15
|Interest
|0.16
|0.00
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.14
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|-0.14
|-0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|-0.14
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|-0.14
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|16.50
|16.50
|16.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited