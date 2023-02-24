English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Srestha Finvest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 96.84% Y-o-Y

    February 24, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Srestha Finvest are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2022 up 96.84% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 936.86% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 206.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    Srestha Finvest shares closed at 1.18 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.28% returns over the last 6 months and -32.57% over the last 12 months.

    Srestha Finvest
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.200.290.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.200.290.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.080.12
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.180.30
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.270.150.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.130.15
    Other Income0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.130.15
    Interest0.160.000.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.32-0.14-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.32-0.14-0.02
    Tax----0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.32-0.14-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.32-0.14-0.03
    Equity Share Capital16.5016.5016.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.010.00
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.010.00
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 24, 2023 12:22 pm